Dubai: The Pakistani rupee was seen stabilising after weakening late last week, as the currency was currently valued at Rs176.07 against the US dollar early Monday - with analysts seeing rates relatively less volatile this week.
The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs176.48 against the previous day's closing of Rs176.22.
According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market recorded at Rs176.9 and Rs178.1 respectively, late last week. Similarly, the price of euro appreciated by 61 paisas and closed at Rs200.38 against the previous day's closing at 199.77.
The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of 93 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs240.54 as compared to its last closing at Rs239.59. The exchange rates of UAE dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 07 paisas to close at Rs 48.04 and Rs 47.05 respectively.
On Monday, the Pakistan rupee was Rs47.9 against the UAE dirham, while against the Saudi riyal is was Rs46.9.