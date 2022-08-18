Abode Options

Special packages for 2022

Visit Abodeoptions.com, its social media space or call the company directly for more details

USPs of the company

● Abode Options offers a diverse range of programmes and business solutions that best suit the needs of its clients.

● All solutions are available under one roof. It works on industry incongruities and creates long-term value for its clients and stakeholders.

● The company operates in five countries, where its clients primarily come from.

● Its team members across locations are well abreast of the respective markets they are operating in. They have vast experiences and expertise in processing applications and providing tailor-made solutions to clients.

Contact details

Abodeoptions.com, 04 568 9586, 058 108 6314

Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions

Focus countries

Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and many others

USPs of the company

● Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions has a highly skilled team of immigration barristers and solicitors who can help you find the right programme for either citizenship or residency that meet your individual needs.

● Getting a second passport of your choice may be easier than you think with its expert legal advice guiding you through the process. Its team of legal experts helps you with all aspects of your application and ensures your investment in second citizenship is approved, so you can be sure that you are in safe hands. Its experience in citizenship by investment cases can help you find the perfect home away from home, assisting with your ease of travel, relocation and so much more.

Contact details

Aceluxuryimmigration.com; 04 373 9500

Bluemina Citizenship & Residency

USPs of the company

● Bluemina has been providing legal consultancy services in CBI and RBI programmes, helping thousands of investors obtain their lifetime citizenship or residency since 1997. It offers the most credible programmes in the world, and what distinguishes the firm is its unmatched client-centric approach that focuses on creating an exceptional and tailored experience.

Top programme

● One of the most reliable and legal programmes offered is the St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment, established in 1984. The programme grants investors many benefits such as a powerful citizenship that is available to future generations, visa-free travel to over 157 destinations, as well as other business, educational and healthcare opportunities.

Offices

● Investors and families can visit one of Bluemina’s regional offices located in the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and Palestine, or the virtual office to successfully start applying for a powerful second passport or permanent residence.

Contact details

Bluemina.com; 058 589 6546

CS Global Partners

Key services

CS Global Partners is the world’s leading government advisory and marketing firm, specialising in residency and citizenship by investment solutions.

It offers expert advice to investors seeking second nationality or residency recommendations. In the last decade, it has helped many clients from around the world realise their global citizenship goals.

USPs of the company

CS Global Partners holds government mandates to promote and develop citizenship by investment programmes for Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia.

● It has created a robust community with its strong reputation, expertise and integrity.

● Its CBI solutions are all in one: it covers paperwork, counsel, facilitation and post-citizenship care.

● Each enquiry and application is treated with the utmost confidentiality, transparency, and care.

● It works efficiently with rapid responses and excellent turnaround times.

● It provides tailored guidance and advice with a global physical presence and an expert legal advisory and marketing team.

Contact details

+44 (0)20 7318 4343; info@csglobalpartners.com

Huriya Private

Focus countries

Portugal, Malta, St Kitts & Nevis, Commonwealth of Dominica

Special packages for 2022

Huriya Private has a limited-time special package, which includes a second passport, business bank account and Dubai Golden Visa.

USPs of the company

● Government-licensed and recognised

● Extensive experience: It’s been providing exclusive advisory services to international clients and private entities since 1996.

● High-net-worth clients: It has great experience in advising some of the GCC’s wealthiest individuals and international clients across global markets.

● Award-winning firm: Huriya Private’s success story is highlighted by a series of exclusive international and regional awards, and recognitions. This includes its most recent awards: Best Family Office by MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2022; and Best Philanthropy Initiative — MENA by the inaugural WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards, 2022.

Number of cases handled

Over 500

Contact details

Huriyaprivate.com; 04 589 6434

ikonnect

Focus countries

St Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, Turkey, Malta, Portugal, Vanuatu, North Macedonia

Special packages and offers for 2022

Summer Offer: Get 50 per cent off on its service fees from August - October, when you apply for any investment immigration programme. Its packages are inclusive of all fees, such as passport renewal, translation, attestation, HIV test, and police clearance.

USPs of the company

● Offering competitive and value-added packages

● Zero per cent rejection, 100 per cent success rate

● You don’t have to pay if you don’t get the approval (subject to government regulations)

● Transparent process and service with step-by–step assistance

● Dedicated processing manager with 24/7 support

Number of cases handled

Over 2,000

Contact details

ikonnect.ae; 050 152 4200

111 Immigration

Focus countries

More than 16 countries

USPs of the company

● 111 Immigration has lawyers specialised in second citizenship and residence by investment programmes.

● It is recognised by all the governments that it deals with.

● Clients enjoy hassle-free experience while working with 111 Immigration.

● 111 Immigration is in the process of launching a new system that will make its processes more convenient.

Number of cases handled

111 Immigration has seen tremendous increase in client enquiries for its services. It has handled many successful cases since its launch.

Contact details

111immigration.com/en; 04 385 1115; 056 115 1110;

info@111immigration.com

PTGoldenVisa

Focus country

Portugal

Available projects

PTGoldenVisa has an exclusive portfolio of real estate projects in all categories of investment, qualifying clients for the residency programme of Portugal. All projects are freehold with high rental income and good capital appreciation.

USPs of the company

● PTGoldenVisa is a Portuguese company owned by two experienced Portuguese managers with excellent local knowledge.

● PTGoldenVisa is awarded on a yearly basis as the best service provider for Golden Visa applicants with 100 per cent success rate.

● PTGoldenVisa has the most profitable portfolio of real estate projects in Portugal with high capital appreciation, high rental income and profitable returns. All properties are available with a title deed (100% ownership).

● PTGoldenVisa acts as a one-stop company for residence permit in Portugal offering all the services required for the five years of the programme.

Number of cases handled

150 – 170 applications each year

Contact details

Ptgoldenvisa.com; 052 246 8099

Second Passport Consultants

Focus countries

Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Vanuatu, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta, and Montenegro.

USPs of the company

● A leader among citizenship by investment agents, Second Passport Consultants guides investors through the process of obtaining economic citizenship and residency by investment in the Caribbean and some European countries respectively.

● Second Passport Consultants is part of a select group of companies authorised by national Caribbean governments to act as their CBI agent.

● Giving clients a new range of international opportunities for tourism, resettlement, and business.

Number of cases handled

Second Passport Consultants is serving hundreds of clients.

Contact details

04 398 8688; info@secondpassport.ae

Y-Axis

Key services

● Immigration representation for permanent residency, business visas, tourist and visit visas, telephone consultations, rejected visa applications, administrative appeals tribunal assistance, free counselling. One of the world’s largest immigration consultants, Y-Axis is British Council’s IELTS registration and testing venue and the PTE registration centre.

Focus countries

Immigration, visa and career counselling services for Canada, Australia, UK and Germany

Number of cases handled

Y-Axis offers professional advice to nearly 40,000 prospective migrants a year

Registration and accreditations

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA); Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA); Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

Contact details

Y-axis.ae; 04 248 3900; 06 504 5000

YOYO TRAVELS

Focus countries

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey

USPs of the company

● Providing the most convenient e-visa application process

● Applicants are at the top of the company’s priorities

Number of cases handled

It is serving thousands of clients

Contact details