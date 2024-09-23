An act of kindness unfolded on Chile’s General Velásquez highway, recently, when a group of motorists united to rescue a lost dog that had ended up on the highway. The video of the incident posted on TikTok by user @bastianfreires on September 19, has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows the dog running loose on the highway amidst moving cars, putting himself in danger of being hit by passing vehicles. Luckily, several car drivers and two motorcyclists, coordinated their efforts to safely corral the frightened animal.

The drivers can be seen slowly circling the dog, gradually closing in until one of them was able to capture him.

TikTok users commented that the rescue operation had restored their “faith in humanity” and that the incident was a testament to the compassion and community spirit of the Chilean people.

Veronica Gallardo Muñoz posted: “Things that make me believe that humanity is not totally lost yet, may God bless everyone who tried to help the poor dog.”

TikToker Javi commented: “Impressed by the collaboration between strangers to help the dog.”

“How we have advanced in Chile. I like my country and our new way of living with respect and empathy,” wrote Maritaolivia.

According to a report on the Chilean news network T13.cl, the dog, named Sammy, was taken to a safe place by Jair González Argomedo, who managed to finally rescue the dog. González noticed that the dog had a collar with his name and owner's contact information.

A video on González’s TikTok shows that despite repeated attempts to reach the owner, González received no response.

Thankfully, a social media post about the lost pet helped connect González with Sammy's owner, José Luis. According to the article, a person who had seen the post about the lost pet, contacted him and put him in touch with Sammy’s family, who had been searching for him.

On the night of Thursday, September 19, Luis, went to bring his pet back home to their house in Maipú.