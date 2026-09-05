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UN aims to raise nearly $50 million for Nepal flood response

Floods have now claimed more than 1,250 lives and left thousands missing

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Residents stand along a street as they inspect flood waters after the Bagmati river overflowed during monsoon rains in Kathmandu on September 28, 2024.
Residents stand along a street as they inspect flood waters after the Bagmati river overflowed during monsoon rains in Kathmandu on September 28, 2024.
AFP

The UN and its humanitarian partners launched a $49.6 million flash appeal on Friday to deliver emergency assistance to more than 84,000 people affected by last week’s catastrophic floods in Nepal.

On 26 August, a glacier on the border between Nepal and the Tibet autonomous region of China collapsed, triggering floods that have now claimed more than 1,250 lives and left thousands missing, according to the UN’s office in Nepal.

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The UN’s local humanitarian team estimate that 84,270 Nepalis – or 19,284 households – were affected by the floods.

On Friday, a flight supported by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the European Union carrying 84 metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies landed in the capital Kathmandu.

The children’s agency will distribute diarrhoea treatment kits, water tanks, hygiene kits, water treatment supplies, winter clothing and learning materials – which it says will support hundreds of thousands of people.

“This shipment will help us deliver urgently needed support and reach children and families with services that protect their health, wellbeing and future,” said Alice Akunga, UNICEF’s representative in Nepal.

Humanitarian partners have already mobilised and transported relief items to some of the hardest-hit areas, focusing largely on disease prevention and essential infrastructure repairs.

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