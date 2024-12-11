Dubai: A South Korean professor is taking the internet by storm with his incredible dance moves. A video that shows him dressed in a formal suit and effortlessly grooving to music during a lecture in front of students, has gone viral on the internet.

The video that was originally posted by Moon Byeong-Soon, the dancer on Instagram last month, was reposted on December 10 by another Instagram account, @muisycall.

Within 24 hours, the video had gained over a million views.

Captioning the original video, Byeong-Soon wrote that his performace was part of a "special lecture" for aspiring dance students.

The video shows the professional dance, grooving to the 2014 Dance Electronic number, Toca Toca, by the Romanian musical group Fly Project.

Fly Project responded to the viral video with the comment: "Happy you dance on my Toca Toca song!"

The caption of the reposted video, which went viral, read: "When the professor becomes the star of the show: A Korean university professor wowed his students with an amazing live dance performance, demonstrating his incredible moves and proving that learning can be fun and inspiring... His energy, charisma, and unique teaching style not only entertained the class but also showed that professors can groove too. Who else wishes they had a professor like this?"

Thousands of impressed Instagrammers took to the comments section to applaud the performance.

Instagram user @nang_martina_mannoi wrote: "Dancing in suit... he is really the boss."

User @pranjalisdiary commented: "That flip was crazy... it looked so smooth."

And, another Instagram user @vins.on__ wrote: "His knee are younger then mine..." in a light-hearted comment.