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Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine: Kremlin

A ceasefire is declared from 4pm on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April

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AFP
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Russia President Vladimir Putin
Russia President Vladimir Putin
AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire with Ukraine for the duration of the Orthodox Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Thursday, after Kyiv also proposed a pause in hostilities.  

"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said. 

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