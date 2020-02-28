A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
Mainland China: China on Saturday reported 47 more deaths from the new coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835.
The National Health Commission also tallied 427 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total of number of infections to 79,251.
Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 2,022 cases, 13 deaths
Japan: 918 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths
Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths
Singapore: 96
United States: 60
Kuwait: 43
Thailand: 40
Bahrain: 33
Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
Australia: 23
Malaysia: 23
Germany: 21
France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
United Arab Emirates: 19
Spain: 17
Vietnam: 16
United Kingdom: 15
Canada: 14
Sweden: 7
Iraq: 6
Oman: 6
Russia: 5
Switzerland: 5
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Croatia: 3
Greece: 3
Israel: 3
Lebanon: 3
Pakistan: 2
Finland: 2
Austria: 2
Egypt: 1
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Georgia: 1
Estonia: 1
Belgium: 1
Netherlands: 1
Romania: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
Norway: 1
Denmark: 1
Brazil 1
New Zealand 1
Nigeria 1
Coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Netherlands
- Coronavirus: US, European stocks plunge, extending rout
- US patient with coronavirus of unknown origin denied test for days
- Oman reports new case of coronavirus, brings total to 6
- Coronavirus: China reports 44 new deaths, 327 new cases
- Lithuania confirms first coronavirus infection
- South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000
- Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms first case in sub-Saharan Africa