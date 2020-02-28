Here are the latest figures reported by each government's health authority

Pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran. Image Credit: AP

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

Mainland China: China on Saturday reported 47 more deaths from the new coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835.

The National Health Commission also tallied 427 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total of number of infections to 79,251.

Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 2,022 cases, 13 deaths

Japan: 918 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths

Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths

Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths

Singapore: 96

United States: 60

Kuwait: 43

Thailand: 40

Bahrain: 33

Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

Australia: 23

Malaysia: 23

Germany: 21

France: 38 cases, 2 deaths

United Arab Emirates: 19

Spain: 17

Vietnam: 16

United Kingdom: 15

Canada: 14

Sweden: 7

Iraq: 6

Oman: 6

Russia: 5

Switzerland: 5

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Croatia: 3

Greece: 3

Israel: 3

Lebanon: 3

Pakistan: 2

Finland: 2

Austria: 2

Egypt: 1

Algeria: 1

Afghanistan: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Georgia: 1

Estonia: 1

Belgium: 1

Netherlands: 1

Romania: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

Norway: 1

Denmark: 1

Brazil 1

New Zealand 1