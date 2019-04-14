Police appealed for anyone with video footage or information to come forward

Forensic police examine items at the scene of a multiple shooting outside Love Machine nightclub in Melbourne, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Image Credit: Ellen Smith/AAP Image via AP

Melbourne: A drive-by shooting outside a popular Melbourne nightclub in Australia early Sunday left one man dead, another critically wounded and two others injured, police said.

Police said shots were fired from a car into a crowd standing outside the two-storey Love Machine club, hitting three security guards at the nightclub and one patron.

Police appealed for anyone with video footage or information to come forward. They have made no arrests so far.

Four people were taken to a hospital, two of whom in critical condition. Police later confirmed that one man, 37 years old, had died.

They are investigating whether a black Porsche SUV seen leaving the area is related to the shooting. The car was later found burnt out.

Firemen wash away bloodstains after a security guard was shot dead with another man fighting for his life after a drive-by shooting outside a popular Melbourne nightclub on April 14, 2019. Police said four men -- three security guards and a patron waiting to get in -- were shot outside the venue in the trendy inner-city suburb of Prahran amid a spate of gun violence in Australia's second-largest city Image Credit: AFP

"These things are still incredibly rare and there's nothing to indicate at the moment that this is part of a broader agenda," said Andrew Stamper of Victoria state police.

Love Machine host Steve Yousif posted on Facebook: "Overwhelmed with all your calls and texts, nothing but love for you all."

"What happened last night was uncalled for and devastating. For some of you it was a night out, the rest of the Love Machine family lost a beautiful soul today," he wrote.