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New Zealand military chief resigns over ‘inappropriate relationship’

Air Marshal Tony Davies says resignation results from errors of judgement made in the past

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AFP
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New Zealand's military chief Air Marshall Tony Davies attends an Estimates Vote Defence Select Committee at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, June 18, 2024.
New Zealand's military chief Air Marshall Tony Davies attends an Estimates Vote Defence Select Committee at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, June 18, 2024.
AP

Wellington: The head of New Zealand’s military has resigned over an “inappropriate relationship” he had while in charge of a unit, the Defence Force said Friday.

“The resignation is for personal reasons, and results from errors of judgement made by me in the past, for which I am taking responsibility,” Air Marshal Tony Davies said.

“The errors of judgement were contrary to the values of the Defence Force,” he added.

“These matters revolved around an inappropriate relationship I had when in a position of unit command, and I regret not disclosing this when I had the opportunity to do so.”

He asked for privacy and said that his focus was on his family at this time, the military added.

The matter has been referred to an independent oversight body, the military said.

New Zealand’s Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith said the circumstances around the resignation would come as a “great disappointment” to many in the armed forces.

“The reasons regarding his decision relate to integrity matters, that he did not previously disclose,” he said.

“We both agree his position is no longer tenable.”

Approached for comment by AFP, the New Zealand Defence Force declined to offer further details.

Previously head of the air force, Davies was appointed chief of New Zealand’s military in 2024.

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