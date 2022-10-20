Wellington: Farmers quit their fields and hit the streets of New Zealand's cities Thursday in countrywide protests against plans to tax greenhouse emissions from farm animals.

Convoys of tractors, 4x4s and farmyard vehicles disrupted traffic in Wellington, Auckland and other major hubs, as protestors demanded the centre-left government ditch plans for an animal "burp and fart" tax.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touted a "world first" levy on emissions of methane and nitrous oxide produced by the nation's six million cows and 26 million sheep as a step to tackling climate change.

Calves are fed a probiotic supplement called "Kowbucha," which has been shown to reduce the methane that they produce, as part of a trial at a Massey University's research farm in Palmerston North, New Zealand, September 7, 2022.

10 million cattle, 26 million sheep New Zealand has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. Nearly half its total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane, but agricultural emissions have previously been exempted from the country's trading scheme.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the proposal would make New Zealand farmers not only the best in the world but the best for the world. That had the potential to unlock an emerging and significant price premium for climate friendly agricultural products, she added.



The plan proposes prices for long-lived gases such as carbon dioxide be set annually and be based on domestic emission prices for other sectors while a biogenic methane levy price would be priced by the Government based on advice from the Climate Commission.

Thousands of farmers gathered Thursday brandishing signs saying the policy "stinks" and warning that the tax would make food more costly, while putting their livelihoods at risk.

"Most farmers have had enough," said one Wellington protestor who gave his name only as Chris. "It's getting hard to carry on farming and this government isn't really supporting us - it's a tough gig at the moment."

Animals produce methane and nitrous oxide as a byproduct of munching on grass and feed.

Methane is much less abundant than carbon dioxide and does not linger as long in the atmosphere, but is a much more potent warming agent.

Scientists believe methane is responsible for roughly 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures despite being a fraction of the greenhouse gas mix.

Ardern has argued the tax is needed to reach climate targets and could even benefit farmers if they can charge more for climate-friendly meat.

She also signalled a possible willingness to compromise.

"We are out talking to our farmers and food producers as to the best possible design," she told reporters in Auckland.

- 'Stress and heartbreak' -

Bryan McKenzie of protest organisers Groundswell NZ said the tax was "punitive" and "an existential threat to rural communities".

"After years of faux consultation, the government has given up on all pretence of a fair and workable agricultural emissions policy."

While the government hopes the tax will reduce livestock emissions by 20 percent, McKenzie argues that any "reductions will be replaced by less efficient foreign farmers".

Urban supporters also joined the protest in some regions, with one sign in the southern city of Dunedin reading "Farming tax affects us all".

In a joint statement, several mayors from New Zealand's remote west coast regions said they "stand strongly in support" of the protest.

Environmentalists argue that protesting farmers are stuck in the mud.

"This country's rural and agricultural sector has been hard hit by floods, intense storms and droughts this year alone," said Emily Bailey of Climate Justice Taranaki.

"That cost millions in damages and loads of stress and heartbreak for those losing homes, sheds, stock and fences... It's only getting worse," she said.