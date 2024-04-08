Dubai: Australia has officially announced Wednesday as the first day Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

Following inquiries to local and global observatories, the Australian Fatwa Council has confirmed that the new moon will be born on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at specific times in Sydney and Perth. Consequently, Tuesday, April 9, will be the last day of Ramadan, and Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Fatwa Council said that the determination of Eid Al Fitr's date is based on the calculated birth of the moon before sunset, the duration of the moonset after sunset, and the possibility of moon sighting. This method aligns with approaches adopted by prominent global scholars' councils.