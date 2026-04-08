Moon streams in 4K glory: How Artemis II's laser tech revolutionises space comms

NASA’s O2O tech readies deep-space missions for high-speed, high-res comms
NASA's Artemis II mission has achieved a historic milestone by successfully beaming high-definition 4K video from lunar orbit back to Earth using the Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O).
Launched on April 1, 2026, the crewed Orion spacecraft — carrying four astronauts on NASA's first human lunar flyby in over 50 years — tested this infrared laser technology during its lunar approach, streaming crystal-clear footage of the moon's surface at speeds up to 260 megabits per second (Mbps).
O2O is a laser‑based (optical) communications system mounted on the Orion capsule of the Artemis II mission. 4K cameras record the Moon scenes onboard Orion; O2O converts that into a laser stream and sends it to Earth at ~260 Mbps, enabling live or near‑live 4K video from deep space.
Traditional radio frequency (RF) systems, like those used in the Apollo era, maxed out at low data rates — about 7 GB per day via S-band — limiting transmissions to grainy images and basic telemetry.
O2O flips the script with laser beams, packing vastly more data into tighter, higher-frequency infrared light waves for smaller, lighter hardware with lower power needs.
This enables not just 4K video from Orion's 28 cameras but also high-res images, flight plans, and science data — over 230 GB in two one-hour sessions, a 30-fold boost.
Ground stations in Las Cruces, New Mexico; Table Mountain, California; and Haleakala, Hawaii, receive these beams, chosen for clear skies despite challenges like clouds or spacecraft wobbles.
A 41-minute "dark period" occurs when Orion passes the moon's far side, but future relays could fix that.
4K video means a video with about 4,000 pixels across the width of the image, giving it roughly four times the resolution of full‑HD (1080p).
The Orion Artemis II Optical Comm System (O2O) is one of many payloads that demonstrate laser communications, which can send science and exploration data to and from space more efficiently.
Nasa said that the O2O terminal has downlinked more than 100 GB of data so far, demonstrating laser communications during the mission showcasing the benefits laser communications can have for human spaceflight.
Funded by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation program, O2O paves the way for data-hungry deep-space missions, from Artemis onward.
Public streams showcase the moon like never before, bringing lunar exploration to living rooms in stunning detail.
For the Orion (Artemis II) Moon mission, 4K video is captured onboard by high‑resolution cameras (commercial off‑the‑shelf digital‑still/video cameras adapted for space), then beamed back to Earth using O2O.
4K video comes in two common formats: 3840×2160 pixels (4K UHD) TV/streaming, and 4096×2160 pixels (DCI 4K) for digital cinema — the higher pixel count makes the picture much sharper and more detailed, especially on large screens.
Instead of using traditional radio‑frequency links, it encodes the video data into infrared laser beams and shoots them toward ground‑based optical receivers in places like Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Table Mountain, California, which are chosen for low cloud cover.
Data rate: O2O can transmit up to about 260 megabits per second, enough to send 4K high‑definition video from lunar distance in near‑real time.
Why lasers help: Laser‑link wavelengths are much shorter than radio waves, so they can pack far more data into the same “beam width,” allowing high‑resolution video without the multi‑day‑delay archives of older (Apollo) missions.