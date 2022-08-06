Dubai: A 27-year-old Egyptian woke up to a big surprise after seven hours of sleep.
The young man was shocked to see himself being mourned on social medial platforms after allegedly drowning.
According to Cairo 24 newspaper, Port Said police and civil defense received a report of a young man drowning last Friday morning, 6 a.m.
Immediately after receiving the report, rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched a massive search in the hope they could save his life.
The man said that he was having a cup of coffee with several friends near West Port Said beach, next to the airport. After taking off his clothes and shoes, the man told his friends that he will go down into the sea to swim, but never came back.
Few hours after he went missing, the man’s friends filed the report, believing that he had drowned even though he was dozing off after swimming. Ibrahim Al Tanahi awoke seven hours later to discover that hundreds of people had spread the news of his passing and sent their condolences to his family.