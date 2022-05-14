Dubai: An Egyptian woman and her 18-year-old lover and his friend were sentenced to death by hanging after a court convicted them of killing the woman’s husband three months after their wedding, local media reported.
According to media reports, the 20-year-old woman was in love with the teen before getting married, but her lover was poor and could not marry her.
However, after her marriage, she continued to stay in touch with him. Unable to forget him, she decided to kill her husband with the help of her lover and his friend.
On September 6, 2021, when her husband returned home, she mixed in a glass of juice some drugs. When he became unconscious the other two beat him and repeatedly banged his head towards the ground. Later they strangled him to death using a pillow and an electrical cable.
After the crime was discovered and upon being interrogated, the woman admitted to plotting to kill her husband with the help of her lover and his friend. The three were sentenced to death and the verdict was approved by the country’s grand mufti.