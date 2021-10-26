Dubai: A wedding celebration has turned into a tragedy in Syria after four relatives of the groom and bride were shot dead following a heated dispute between the two families, local media reported.
The violent dispute is said to have developed into an armed conflict where four relatives of the bride and groom, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed. Two others were also injured.
It is not yet clear why the two families have engaged in an armed fight but sources said that police forces are investigating the crime to learn about its reasons.