Cairo: A video went viral online, purportedly showing a Lebanese man desperately asking a member of security forces to take his baby whom he cannot support due to an acute economic crisis in the country.
In the footage, the father is seen carrying his baby girl and trying to give her to the security man, telling him: “Take her, I can’t feed her!”
The father adds in despair as he points to the baby: “What can be she fed?” A crowd is seen attempting to mollify the teary man in the incident that media reports said had happened in Lebanon’s south city of Sidon without giving a specific date. There was no comment from Lebanese authorities.
Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades amid a record drop in value of the local pound against the dollar and a severe power shortage.