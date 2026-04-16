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Watch the moment Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon

Series of Israeli strikes hit the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: A series of Israeli airstrikes struck multiple targets in southern Lebanon, hitting areas around Nabatieh and nearby villages. Explosions were reported in Kfar Roummane, where strikes targeted the outskirts of an industrial zone and areas near a local supermarket. Additional airstrikes hit Arnoun and Ebba within the same district.

Further attacks were reported in Kfar Hatta and Kfar Melki in the Saida District, while Bsalieh in Jezzine also came under fire. In Kfar Dounin, a drone strike targeted a motorcycle. The strikes mark a widening pattern of attacks across southern regions.

Video: AFP

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