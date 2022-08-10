Dubai: A young Saudi man is being praised by social media users as a hero after he saved the lives of a man and his little daughter from drowning in Austria.
The Saudi tourist jumped into action when he saw the man and his daughter drowning in a lake near Hallstatt village in Austria, reports said. He and two other friends dived into the lake and managed to rescue the man and his daughter.
A video of the heroic deed of the Saudi man has gone viral. The man, who is not identified, said he did so because he imagined his daughter in the same situation and there is nothing to do except to save her.
Last week, a 35-year Saudi teacher and his 4-year-old son were killed in a horrific accident after he saved his wife and two other children in a train crash in Austria’s Tyrol region.
Abdulellah Al Husseiniya extricated his wife and two other sons, aged 7 and 11, from their car after it became stuck at the raliway crossing.
However, the train struck as he was trying to remove the infant from a baby seat, a relative said on Twitter.