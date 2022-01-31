Dubai: A runaway buffalo smashed its way into a primary school in Iraq and attacked a group of students who were looking at it from afar.
The video, filmed in the southern city of Basra, shows the animal charging into the school and brutally attacking students and workers. The attack resulted in many getting injured.
It is not yet known what happened after the attack and how the animal was brought under control. There was no comment from the Ministry of Euducation.
Having a pet is unusual in Iraq, and many stray animals including cats and dogs that roam the country’s streets are often mistreated.
More than a decade ago, thousands of stray dogs were gunned down with automatic weapons after municipalities including Baghdad decided that their numbers were too high.