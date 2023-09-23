Dubai: A donkey was rescued alive from the debris of the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco earlier this month.
The quake, which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands, left a trail of destruction across the High Atlas Mountains.
However, six days after the disaster, a British team completed a seemingly impossible rescue. They managed to extract a donkey trapped beneath the rubble. The moment was captured in a video and shared on the team's official Facebook page. Contrary to expectations, the donkey appeared to be in good health.
The heartwarming rescue didn't just capture the attention of the online community. Locals, who have been grappling with the aftermath of the calamity, gathered to celebrate the animal's surprising survival. Photos of the jubilant residents, cherishing this small victory amid such a deadly tragedy, have since been circulating on social media.
The September 8 earthquake has caused significant destruction to Morocco's buildings and infrastructure, marking it as one of the most tragic events in the nation's recent history.