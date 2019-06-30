One worker was accused of publishing an offensive image of a Kazakh woman

A video grab of one of the CCC employees being beaten. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A video showing Jordanian and Lebanese men working at Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) in Kazakhstan getting beaten up has gone viral on social media.

According to accounts on social media, the men were beaten after one of them published an offensive image of a Kazakh woman and refered to her as a ‘prositute’.

According to Jordan’s foreign ministry, five Jordanian engineers sustained minor injuries on Thursday after they, along with other Arab nationals, were attacked by local employees due to what was reported to be a “personal dispute”, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Circulated videos purpotedly showed employees being beaten up at the CCC site in Tengiz, 2,200km from the capital Astana, which employs 107 Jordanian nationals, but the ministry reported that all Jordanians were transported to safety and are in good condition.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the Jordanian ambassador in Astana officially requested that the Kazakhstani authorities take immediate security measures to ensure the safety of Jordanian employees.

Kazakhstani authorities transported all Jordanians from the site to Atyrau city following the request, according to Qudah.

The spokesperson affirmed that the nationals involved in the incident received the proper medical treatment, adding that currently “there are no Jordanians in hospitals”.

A statement from the company, posted on the Kazakhstani embassy’s Facebook page, said that some 30 employees received medical treatment due to injuries resulting from the assault, which stemmed from a “personal dispute” between two employees, noting that “none are in a life-threatening condition”.

The company said that work at the site has been temporarily suspended, and that local security forces are present on location.