Dubai: A famous Egyptian YouTuber passed away exactly a year after of filming a scene of her fabricated death in a video that was broadcasted on her channel, local media reported.
Umm Ziyad, who ran the 'Diary of Umm Ziyad' channel, published a video pretending to be dead in front of her husband and children just to see their reactions on April 9, 2020. Unfortunately, she met her fate on the same day but a year later, April 9, 2021.
Umm Ziyad’s brother, YouTuber Hamdi, announced that his sister died after suffering from lack of oxygen as she suffocated as a result a leak of geyser gas.
Days before death, she appeared in a video talking about her suffering, confirming that she had not been infected with COVID-19, but the matter had something to do with the lack of oxygen due to suffocation. She seemed very exhausted, which affected her tone during the conversation.
A wide state of grief dominated social media platforms following her death, especially as she used to publish video clips of her and her family on YouTube.