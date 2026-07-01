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US Navy helicopter crashes in Arabian Sea; 3 rescued, 1 missing

No sign of hostile fire as probe begins into US Navy helicopter sea crash

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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US Navy helicopter crashes in Arabian Sea; 3 rescued, 1 missing
pexels, image for illustrative purposes only

Dubai: The US Navy said it had rescued three crew members after one of its helicopters crashed in the Arabian Sea and that search operations were continuing for a fourth person.

The Navy said there was no indication of hostile activity linked to the incident, without providing further details on the cause of the crash.

It said the helicopter was involved in an accident while operating in the Arabian Sea, and rescue teams recovered three members of the crew. Efforts to locate the missing crew member remained under way.

The US Navy did not immediately identify the aircraft involved, disclose the identities of the crew members or specify where in the Arabian Sea the incident occurred.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.

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