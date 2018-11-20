Dubai: The US is not opposed to Russia’s key interests in Syria, but wants Moscow to pressure the regime of Bashar Al Assad to change its behaviour, James Jeffrey, the Trump administration’s ‘Special Representative for Syria Engagement’ said during a teleconference with journalists in the region. “Russia wants a friendly government in Damascus, and wants to retain its military bases in Syria. We don’t challenge that. But the Syrian regime is one that has lost half its territory and half the country’s population ... Russia needs to pressure them to change their behaviour.”