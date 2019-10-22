Move comes four years after downing of Russian plane in bombing

London - The British government said UK airlines can resume flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm Al Shaikh, suspended after a Daesh bombing that brought down a Russian passenger plane four years ago.

The Department for Transport said on Tuesday that “improvements in security procedures at the airport, and close co-operation between the UK and Egypt on aviation security, mean commercial airlines can now be allowed to operate routes to and from the airport.”

The Sinai Peninsula resort had been a major package-holiday destination for British tourists before the November 2015 attack, which killed all 224 people on board and was claimed by Daesh.