Two countries have close relations and are leading the fight against extremism

Mohamed Bin Zayed meets Al Sissi in Egypt. Image Credit: Twitter

Cairo: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces arrived in the Red Sea governorate in Egypt to attend the opening of a military base there.

The UAE leader tweeted on Wednesday: “I arrived in Hamdallah to the Red Sea Governorate in Egypt to attend the opening of the “Bernice” military base “at the kind invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ... We share the brotherly Egyptian people with their national, developmental and civilizational achievements.”