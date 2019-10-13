'We meet at a time when some regional parties have resorted to reckless behaviour'

Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation at the emergency meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers held at the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

Cairo - The UAE has called upon Turkey and all other foreign forces to withdraw from Syria and to seek a political solution.

The UAE also stated that the minimum action incumbent upon Arab countries is the adoption of a firm response to aggression against any Arab country, which is seen as aggression against the national security of all Arab states.

This came in a speech delivered on Saturday by Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation at the emergency meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers held at the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul Gheit and was chaired by representatives of the Republic of Iraq, discussed means to counter the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory.

"We meet today while our [Arab] nation is facing unprecedented challenges and the region is going through volatile times that require us to deal with them in a reasonable manner. We meet at a time when some regional parties have resorted to reckless behaviour that threatens the unity and sovereignty of a brotherly Arab country."

Dr. Gargash said the Turkish assault on northeast Syria represents flagrant aggression against the sovereignty of a fellow Arab country and exploitation of the conditions that country is currently facing in contravention of all relevant international laws and norms and in a bid to destabilise the region.

Dr. Gargash called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility in taking a firm stance against this aggression by demanding a withdrawal of Turkish and other foreign forces from Syrian territory and by focusing instead on political solution as the only way to end the Syrian crisis.

Turkish-led forces pursue assault

Turkish forces targeted areas around two Syrian border towns with fresh shelling on Sunday, pressing on with their offensive against Kurdish militia for a fifth day in the face of fierce international opposition.

Turkey is facing threats of possible sanctions from the United States unless it calls off the incursion, while the Arab League has denounced the operation and NATO allies Germany and France said they were halting weapons exports to Turkey.

Ankara launched the cross-border assault against the YPG militia after US President Donald Trump withdrew some US troops from the border region.

Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group aligned with Kurdish militants in Turkey.