(L to R) Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid Ben Ahmed al-Khalifah and Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash attend an emergency foreign ministers meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on October 12, 2019, to discuss Turkey's offensive on Syria. / AFP / Mohamed el-Shahed Image Credit: AFP

Cairo - Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu Al Geit on Saturday led Arab foreign ministers in lambasting Turkey’s military operation in northeast Syria as an “invasion of an Arab state’s land and an aggression on its sovereignty”.

UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash also condemned the Turkish offensive.

“We call for the exit of Turkey and its forces, as well as all foreign forces that have violated this Arab country - and to push for a successful political solution,” Gargash said.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Al Hakim, president of the current Arab League session, also condemned Turkey’s offensive into Syria during an emergency meeting of the body, called by Egypt.

The offensive “will exacerbate humanitarian crises, increase the suffering of the Syrian people, and strengthen the ability of terrorists to reorganise their remnants,” Al Hakim said.

Al Hakim and Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil called on the League to reinstate Syria’s membership in the body.

On Tuesday, Turkey began an air and ground offensive into northeastern Syria against Kurdish militia, opening a new front in the eight-year-old Syrian civil war which has raised the prospect of a new humanitarian disaster.