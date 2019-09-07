Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation will distribute humanitarian relief and food assistance to around 30,000 Sudanese families affected by torrential rains and flash floods that swept Sudan in early August, a foundation source has announced.

The source said a field relief team of the foundation had held a series of meetings with Dr. Mohmmad Fadhlallah, Deputy Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, to coordinate aid distribution to the affected people in four states: Khartoum, Sennar, Al Jazirah, and White Nile.

The humanitarian assistance will be delivered on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, who is also Chairman of the foundation.

The foundation had liaised with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum since the early days of the floods to assess the damage to ensure that the emergency assistance can be delivered immediately, the source added.

A team was in Sudan to purchase relief materials from the local market to save time and ensure swift delivery of aid.

Staple food items and shelter materials will also be distributed to help affected families face the difficult circumstances caused by the floods.