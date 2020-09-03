Abu Dhabi: Starting Wednesday, some Twitter trends will have a representative tweet or description pinned to them to give people in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt, more insight, officials said.
Descriptions, developed by Twitter’s curation team and following their guidelines, will provide straightforward, clearly sourced context around why something is trending.
CEO of the platform, Jack Dorsey, said the descriptions will be in Arabic in the three countries, and will also be available within days in Britain, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Representative Tweets on trends can be found on Twitter for iOS and Android now. Twitter is working to bring them to twitter.com.