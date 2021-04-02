Cairo: Three terrorists, including a female suicide bomber, were killed in anti-terror operations mounted by Tunisian security forces near the Algerian border, Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said.
Security forces Thursday killed a terrorist in Mount Selloum in the Tunisian province of kasserine, the ministry said.
His foreign wife killed herself by detonating an explosive belt that also killed her baby girl she was carrying while a second daughter survived, the ministry added.
Militant attacks
In a second pre-emptive operation, police and army forces killed a leading terrorist in the self-styled militant group Jund Al Kalafa (Soldiers of Caliphate), affiliated with the terrorist Daesh organisation in the Mount Mghila. He was identified as Hamdi Dhouib, wanted for involvement in several terrorist attacks.
In recent years, Tunisia has seen a series of militant attacks, some of which were claimed by Daesh including deadly attacks in 2015 against the Bardot Museum in the capital Tunis and a beach hotel in the coastal city of Sousse.