Dubai: A worrying trend of violence against women has emerged in Jordan, with three 'honour crimes' reported in just one week, according to investigations conducted by the Public Prosecutor for the Grand Criminal Court.
Three men, including a father in his forties, have been arrested in connection with the murders and are currently being held at the Correction and Rehabilitation Center. Their initial detention period is set at 15 days but may be renewed.
All three detainees have been charged with premeditated murder under Article 328/1 of the Penal Code, which can carry a penalty of death by hanging.
Each case involved male family members taking the lives of their female relatives due to suspicions about their behavior.
In the first case, a 48-year-old father set his 19-year-old daughter on fire while she was asleep, after pouring gasoline around her bed and inside her room.
The victim, a mother of two, had been married twice and separated from both husbands before the incident. The father confessed to the crime and later surrendered to the authorities.
The second case involved a man in his thirties who killed his 19-year-old sister by slitting her throat with a knife following a verbal altercation.
He suspected her of being in a relationship and later confessed to the crime before surrendering to the security center.
In the third case, a man in his forties stabbed his sister in her twenties multiple times in the neck and chest after a verbal dispute over his suspicions about her association with someone.
Investigations into these three cases are still ongoing under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor for the Grand Criminal Court. The recent surge in violence against women highlights the urgent need for action to address this alarming issue in Jordan.