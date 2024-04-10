CAIRO: Three sons of Hamas leader leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, Hamas-affiliated news agency Shehab said on Wednesday.

Haniyeh identified his slain children as Hazem, Amir and Mohammad, according to Doha-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

Qatar-based political head of the Palestinian militant group also said a number of his grandchildren were also killed in the Israeli attack, joining dozens of his relatives who have been killed in the war so far.

“Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the injured, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people and our nation,” the Hamas leader said.

Haniyeh said the killing of three of his sons will not affect the group’s demands in ceasefire negotiations.