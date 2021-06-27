Dubai: A Syrian woman has been arrested after being found guilty of mercilessly torturing her husband’s daughter to death, local media reported.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior, the Qusayr region police in Homs received a report about an eight-year-old girl, identified as Zeinab, being buried by parents in a suspicious manner in the village of Heet in the region.
The ministry said the Public Prosecution launched an investigation into the incident. Investigations revealed the young girl suffered from brain atrophy and hypoxia.
The girl was also unable to speak and move, due to severe injuries she sustained due to her head being hit against walls and wooden objects.
The girl’s stepmother was also reported to have had tortured her by burning her with a skewer, leaving her untreated, and cutting off her right ear, all by the hands of her stepmother.
To make things worse, the girl’s grandmother used medicines for the treatment of cows and sheep on the girl’s wounds, which led to her death.
The woman, identified as Shereen, confessed to committing the crime. The girl's father also admitted he was aware of the abuse by his wife. Autopsy results revealed her cause of death to be due to her wounds and burns.
Accordingly, the father, grandmother and stepmother have been arrested and will be referred to public prosecution for further legal action.