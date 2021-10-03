Dubai: A Syrian man has allegedly shot dead his wife for refusing to go with his mother to a relative’s wedding, local media reported.
The incident happened in Rural Damascus on Friday when the husband shot his wife several times with a firearm after refusing to accompany his mother to the wedding. The victim was taken by husband’s friends to Al Mujtahed Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigations revealed the suspect’s friends gave false testimonies to police, claiming the woman was shot by an unidentified person while she was outside her home, in an attempt to coverup their friend’s crime. Police uncovered their plot and arrested them.
The suspect and perjury witnesses were arrested and referred to public prosecution for legal action.