Dubai: A young Syrian man attacked his grandfather with an axe and killed him following an argument over firewood.
The grandfather burned some firewood belonging to his grandson and the pair engaged in a row, local media reported.
“We have received a report from the victim’s son saying that he found his father lying in a pool of blood. Police rushed to the scene and found the man bleeding from a head wound. It was clear that someone hit the man with a sharp object,” the Syrian Ministry of Interior said.
Constant disagreement
“Initial investigations showed that there was a constant disagreement between the pair. Accordingly, the suspect was interrogated and upon being confronted with evidence, he admitted to killing his grandfather using an axe after the latter burned some wood belonging to him and fired him from the house,” the ministry added.
The man was arrested and will be referred to public prosecution.