Dubai: At least six young women were killed and nine injured after a minibus fell from a ferry into Egypt’s Nile River in Giza Governorate, on Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, managing to save nearly 10 girls from the river.

Reports indicated that the bus, transporting 20 young women employed on a farm, overturned while crossing the Nile River on the small ferry.

Security forces were actively pursuing the driver of the bus, who fled after the accident.

The Ministry of Health has been closely overseeing the emergency response and medical care provided to the victims.

Hospitals near the accident site have been placed on high alert, with eight ambulances and rescue teams despatched to offer assistance.