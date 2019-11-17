Accidents are common in Egypt, often result of badly maintained roads

Cairo: Egyptian police say nine people were killed when a minibus collided with a small truck on a highway in the southern province of Sohag.

A police statement says the accident took place late on Saturday and that along with the nine killed, nine others were injured. Sohag is located 390km, south of the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

The statement says the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.