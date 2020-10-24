Dubai: A shocking video of high school students in Egypt displaying a video clip of the Brazilian bellydancer “Lordiana” on the class smart board has gone viral on social media, local media reported.
The video clip became the top trend soon after it was published. Lordiana’s followers doubled in numbers and nearly reached 500 thousand hours after her video went viral.
The footage featured the Brazilian dancing in a casual dress, inside a beauty salon to the popular song “Ekhwaty”.
Following the incident believed to have taken place at a school in Al Buhaira governorate, the principal and the general supervisor were immediately suspended for three months pending investigations. They were accused by many of negligence and failure to perform their work and the case was consequently referred to the administrative prosecution, said Major General Hisham Amna, the governor of Al Buhaira.
The Media Center for Al Buhaira Governorate issued a statement on the case saying that the governor’s decision was taken following a report received from the Nubaria Educational Administration on the incident, emphasizing that what has happened is totally unacceptable and contradicts the purpose of education. Necessary actions need to be taken as soon as possible to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.