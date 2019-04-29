Dubai - The Arab Organisation for Human Rights has condemned the death as a result of torture of Palestinian detainee Zaki Yousuf by Turkish security services.

The human rights watchdog in Britain and Europe demanded the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture send a commission to examine the detainee’s body, so as not to allow Turkish authorities to conceal their crime and bury the body without a neutral autopsy carried out by the United Nations.

Yousuf was arrested in Istanbul last week and accused of spying for the UAE. The Turkish authorities announced he was found dead inside his prison cell on Monday morning, suggesting Yousuf had committed suicide.