Dubai: Veteran Egyptian actress Ahlam Al Greetly passed away at the age of 73 from a heart attack after returning home from filming, local media reported.
Al Greetly is most known for her roles in Saa’a wi Nos (2012), Al Futua (2020) and One Thousand and One Nights (1985).
The actress was born on February 20, 1948, and is of Circassian origins.
Al Greetly died hours apart from the Egyptian actor Youssef Shaaban, who passed away from coronavirus in a hospital in Giza.
Born in Cairo on July 16, 1931, Shaaban graduated from the Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts, where he studied acting.
The 89-year-old actor began his career on stage before attracting the attention of directors of films and television series, who cast him in important roles starting in the 1960s. Meanwhile, he also worked on numerous radio programmes and series.