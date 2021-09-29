Dubai: The price of a donkey has seen a sharp rise in the Palestinian market due to growing demand. Farmers use them for ploughing and cultivating their land, ahead of the new agricultural season, local media reported.
The price of colt has shot up to 1,500 Jordanian dinars (Dh7,770), while the price of a standard donkey or a mule has risen from 50 to 150 dinars.
As Palestinian peasants mainly use donkeys for ploughing the land in preparation for planting, the prices of such animals have sky-rocketed ahead of the new agricultural season before the onset of winter.
Agriculture is a mainstay of the Palestinian economy, and accounts for a major part of the GDP. A large portion of the population is engaged in the activity. Also, the agricultural sector is a major earner of foreign exchange and supplies the basic needs of the majority of the local population.
The production of agricultural goods supports the population’s sustenance needs and fuels Palestine’s export economy. According to the Council for European Palestinian Relations, the agricultural sector formally employs 13.4 per cent of the population and informally employs 90 per cent of the population.