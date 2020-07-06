Cairo: An Egyptian tour guide has developed a protective face mask from the papyrus, ancient writing material, with a twofold aim of fighting the highly contagious disease and helping promote tourism.
Egypt’s tourism industry, a major source of the national income, has borne the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Saeed Waziri, a tour guide in the ancient city of Luxor, said he had made a face mask, which is fitting to wear for over one month from the papyrus plant, associated with ancient Egypt. The masks are emblazoned with Pharaonic motifs.
“The mask has drawn admiration of several people working in tourism. It complies with the standards set by the Health Ministry,” he was quoted by Egyptian newspaper Al Youm Al Saba as saying.
The mask sells for 25 Egyptian pounds (Dh5.6).
“This kind of masks is considered a good way of publicising tourism,” Waziri said.
In an effort to revitalize its travel and tourism sectors, Egypt will start as of Wednesday to reoperate international flights to and from specific destinations and will give foreign tourists access to some resorts in three holiday havens in the country.
Egypt's tourism earned more than 12 billion dollars in revenues last year, signaling a recovery from a years-long drought, according to official figures.