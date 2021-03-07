Dubai: COVID-19 surprises never finish and this time the surprise from Palestine. A young Palestinian nurse has tested positive three times for COVID-19 in just only five months, local media reported.
This is the first case of its kind to be reported in Palestine. According to Abdul Malik Sawalmeh, who has recently started her new job as a nurse at a COVID-19 testing centre, the first confirmed infection was in November 21, 2020, where he suffered mild symptoms.
The second confirmed infection was after he started his new job at the COVID-19 testing centre in January 15, 2021, when he came in close contact with a COVID-19 patient. He also suffered mild symptoms.
Surprisingly after less than a month of recuperating, and soon after coming in close contact with a positive patient, he contracted the UK strain of COVID-19 which caused him to suffer from severe symptoms.
“Although I strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautions, I was infected three times. The third time was the hardest where I suffered severe symptoms like shortness of breath, cough, loss of smell and taste, and joint pain. I would have been admitted to hospital had it not been for taking medicines, which alleviated my pain,” said Sawalmeh on Facebook account.
“I urge everyone to be careful. COVID-19, especially the new strains are not a joke. I was supposed to take the vaccine after my second infection, yet getting infected a third time aborted my plan. I will have to wait now at least for 90 days,” he added.