Dubai: A 12-year-old Jordanian boy has had his right eye gouged out while passing by a violent fight in Zarqa in which sharp weapons were used, local media reported.
The orphaned boy is said to have gone out to buy indomie noodles and on the way back home, he happened to walk past a violent fight on the street. Suddenly, a group of people attacked him and gouged out his right eye.
The boy said he did not realise how he got involved in the fight, and what weapon was used to gouge his eye out. He was also severally beaten, causing him hemorrhages and fractures.
As soon as competent authorities were alerted, the Zarqa police launched investigations into the incident and arrested the suspects.
Last year, a similar incident took place in which a 16-year-old had his hands chopped off and his eyes gouged out by a gang of men in Zarqa city.
The attack left the many across Jordan in shock given the severity of the crime, with many in the country taking to social media to call for the most severe punishment.
The shocking crime was captured in a video which then began circulating online, showing the young boy crying out for help. In March this year, six men were sentenced to death in Jordan for cutting off teenager's hands.