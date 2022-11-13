Samarkand: Kubanychbek Omuraliev has been named the next Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, according to a statement on its website.
The decision was made at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Omuraliev has served as the Kyrgyz Republic's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, and Israel, as well as the Kyrgyz Republic's Permanent Representative to the Commonwealth of Independent States, and has held leadership positions in various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state and public structures.
On Monday, Omuraliev will take over the position from his predecessor Baghdad Amreyev at the group's headquarters in Istanbul, where he will be sworn in.