Beirut: President Michel Aoun was to begin consultations on Thursday to chose a new prime minister for Lebanon. This is a must, given that constitutionally, the cabinet of Najib Mikati went into caretaker capacity when the country’s new parliament first went into session after last May’s elections.

Choosing a prime minister is never an easy task in Lebanon. It sometimes takes weeks, often months, and not all those chosen end up as premiers. Sa'ad Hariri was famously tasked with forming a government in late 2019. He tried to do just that, for nine whole months, before declining the job last July.

In September 2021, Mikati formed his third government, and is currently in the lead for leading a fourth. It will probably be the last in President Michel Aoun’s term, which ends in October 2022.

It is also the first time since the end of the civil war where the Future Movement is absent from the consultations, given that it had boycotted the elections at the orders of Hariri, who announced his withdrawal from politics last January.

Tycoon from Tripoli

Mikati is a tycoon from the northern city of Tripoli, who heads the Azm Movement. He formed his first cabinet in the aftermath of Rafik Hariri’s assassination in 2005, and returned to the job, first in 2011 and again in September 2021. His most recent comeback was ladened with big promises, like stabilizing the Lebanese pound, securing a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and pursuing justice in the Beirut port blast.

He has succeeded in just one of those three promises, securing preliminary approval from the IMF for $3 billion. That loan is only a fraction of what Lebanon had originally asked for, no less than $9-10 billion.

It also comes with strings attached, a series of serious and painful reforms including floating the exchange rate, monitoring government spending, revamping the electricity sector, combating corruption in the public sector, and allowing external evaluation of the country’s 14 major banks. And finally, the IMF asked Lebanon to issue two laws, one for capital control and another for banking secrecy.

The outgoing Mikati cabinet was formed by consensus of all major parties. The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) of President Aoun and his son-in-law Gibran Bassil approved it, in exchange for six portfolios, including the strategic ministries of defence, energy, and foreign affairs.

They will only support Mikati for another term, and agree to join his government, if he agrees to back Gibran Bassil for president as he plans to nominate himself to succeed his aging-father-in-law next October. Choosing a president requires a majority vote in parliament, and approval of a sitting prime minister. In fact, it was Hariri’s refusal to make such a pledge that put him in confrontation with the Aounists, who insisted on bringing down his bid by making demands that he could not fulfill.

Gagegea determined to crush Bassil’s presidential ambition

Mikati remains on cordial terms with the Aounists but will find a hard time supporting Bassil for president. The leader of the FPM is sanctioned by the US for ties to Hezbollah and blamed by a majority of Lebanese for the country’s economic collapse.

Last May, Bassil suffered a setback during the elections, when his bloc was slashed from 29 to 17. His archrival Samir Gagegea, leader of the Lebanese Forces, has announced that he won’t be naming anyone for the premiership. Gagegea remains determined to crush Gibran Bassil’s presidential ambition, and his parliamentary bloc has been increased from 15 to 19 seats, giving him the power to do that.

Mikati’s comeback is not certain, however, given that independent MPs are pushing for the judge Nawaf Salam. This bloc is composed of 13 lawmakers, all newcomers, representing civil society and the October 17 Revolution. They are backed by 3 MPs of the Phalange Party, an all-Maronite family led by the powerful Gemayel family. All of them are newcomers to the Lebanese Parliament and are anti-establishment, blaming the political class — Mikati included — for the country’s economic and political woes.

Nawaf Salam, 68, is an independent politician, jurist, and diplomat, hailing from a prominent Sunni family that has worked in politics since Ottoman times. After a teaching career at the American University of Beirut (AUB), he served as Lebanon’s ambassador to the UN and in November 2017, was elected judge on the International Court of Justice. His term in The Netherlands ends in 2027.

In 2019, his name surfaced as a possible contender for the premiership, but he was vetoed by Hezbollah, considered too pro-American.

According to the Hezbollah-backed daily Al Akhbar, Salam met twice with the 13 MPs for seven hours, promising a cabinet of technocrats chosen for their professional merit, rather than political affiliation.

Hassan Diab?

Traditional political parties are not too enthusiastic about Nawaf Salam, however. The Amal Movement of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri wants to keep Mikati as premier. So do their allies in Hezbollah. Combined the two Shiite parties have a total of 27 votes in Parliament. They also control a handful of posts in the outgoing Mikati cabinet, including culture, finance, agriculture, and public works.

If they cannot keep Mikati at his job, then the two Shiite parties would prefer calling on their trusted old all, ex-Prime Minister Hassan Diab, to return to office. He had resigned in the aftermath of the August 2020 Beirut port explosion, and was succeeded by Mikati in September 2021.

Also supporting Mikati is Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, who controls all his constituencies in Parliament (a total of 9 MPs). Another 16 Sunni MPs, some being former members of Hariri’s Future Movement, have shown support for Mikati.