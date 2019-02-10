Manama: Morocco has dismissed reports that it recalled its ambassadors to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
"The reports are baseless and lack credibility," Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said, stressing that no Moroccan official has made such a statement.
Morocco, throughout its long diplomacy history, has its proper channels to make such announcements and does not rely on news agencies, he reportedly said.
On Thursday, a news agency quoted a Moroccan official that it did not identify as saying that "Morocco recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia for consultations."
The officials also reportedly said that "Morocco has stopped taking part in military action with the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s war."
Bourita's statement is perceived as a reminder that relations between Morocco and Saudi Arabia and UAE were much more robust than "irresponsible allegations."
A diplomatic source informed Saudi daily Al Sharq Al Awsat that the presence of the Moroccan ambassador to the UAE in Rabat since last week was due to administrative protocols that required him to be physically there.
"His presence currently in Rabat is not linked to the relations between Morocco and the UAE or to any form of tension between the two countries. There are purely administrative reasons for his presence in Morocco," the source was quoted as saying.
Bourita's statement has put the matter within its natural perspectives and context and bypasses the "mad dance" by those who are trying to fuel discord and undermine the historical, fraternal and mutually supportive ties between Rabat and Saudi Arabia on the one hand, and Rabat and UAE on the other, the source added.
"Throughout the ages, these relations have never been severed and they continue to be steadfast and impossible to rupture," the source said.