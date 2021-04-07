Cairo: Five people had died in Morocco after drinking a hand sanitising solution, local media said.
The young victims, residents in Morocco’s northern town of Taourirt , were buried on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
The five had suffered symptoms of acute poisoning as a result of drinking the sterilising liquid, medical sources said.
A family of one victim has requested a post mortem on his body to determine the actual cause of death.
Police had arrested a person suspected of touting toxic sterilisation substance, according to a media report.