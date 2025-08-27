Mass poisoning among Turkish Police guarding Erdogan’s meeting

Officers guarding president’s meeting rushed to hospital after eating spoiled rations
Dubai: Dozens of Turkish police officers assigned to guard President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during Tuesday’s meeting at the presidential complex in Ahlat, a town in Turkey’s Bitlis Province in Eastern Anatolia, were hospitalised after suffering mass food poisoning, local media reported.
The officers were part of the security detail deployed for the president’s visit when they began experiencing sudden illness shortly after eating field rations. Authorities later said the meals were spoiled, triggering widespread nausea and other acute symptoms among the officers.
Emergency teams quickly responded, transferring the affected police to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials said all were receiving medical care, and an investigation has been launched into the source of the food.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox